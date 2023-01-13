Kumar Vishwas slams Bihar Minister Chandrashekhar

Bhilwara (Rajasthan): Days after Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar made a controversial anti-Hindu comment, poet Kumar Vishwas took a swipe and described the minister's statement as 'unfortunate and unpleasant'. Kumar also urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to send the Education Minister to his devotional session on "Apne Apne Ram" going to be held in Ujjain so that he will get educated about the greatness of Lord Ram.

Kumar Vishwas, speaking during 'Bhilwara Mahotsav' said, "Bihar Education Minister made an indecent remark on Ramcharitmanas at Nalanda Open University in Patna which is considered a source of knowledge. If a religion is so tolerant that it accepts internal and external criticism, it does not mean that you can go on disrespecting that religion. Can the minister talk like this on religious books of any other religion?"

Vishwas further said, "millions of people have been inspired by Lord Ram for thousands of years and the minister says Ramcharitmanas is spreading hatred. Had the minister made such a comment on any other religion, the state would have had to provide him security. It is only the Hindu religion that silently listens to such remarks. Anyone who spoke against Lord Ram was punished, and he will also be punished. Ramcharitmanas has been the binding force for the Hindus amongst the diaspora spread all around the world. The story of Ramayana connects the country."

The poet also said, "I hope Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav will educate their minister. They will teach him that Ramcharitmanas is a sacred scripture to connect human life. I also invite the Education Minister to "Apne Apne Ram" sessions. I have a three-day session on Lord Ram in Ujjain on Shivratri. The way Bihar's Education Minister has described Ramcharitmanas as a book spreading hatred, the whole country is hurt by it."

Bihar Education Minister stoked a huge controversy after he claimed that Ramcharitmanas, a Hindu religious book which is based on Ramayana, “spreads hatred in the society”.