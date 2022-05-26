Jodhpur: A scuffle broke out between two groups in Jodhpur on Thursday, which soon snowballed into a major dispute. As per information, the situation escalated soon after an occupant of the Pakistan-displaced Hindu settlement was arriving near the Bakra Mandi locality of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area of the city. The person, identified as Bhuraram, had an altercation with a local resident regarding parking his van after the person opposite him blocked the road with his pick-up vehicle.

It is learned that this resulted in an argument between the two individuals, with a large mob from the Bakra Mandi eventually emerging and pelting stones at the van, nearby shops, and other establishments. A woman was injured during the attack and was taken to the hospital. Lakhuram, an eyewitness and Bhuraram's relative, said he was present at the spot when the situation went out of control. "Initially, it was a dispute over vehicle parking, thereafter two groups came out and engaged in a brawl. Currently, there is peace at the spot. No one has been seriously injured."

Meanwhile, ADCP Haarful Singh said, "No arrests have been made yet since the police are browsing through CCTV footage of the locality for identification purposes and further action."

Also read: Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora