Jodhpur (Rajasthan): At least four people were killed after several gas cylinders exploded following a gas leak inside a residential colony in Kirti Nagar locality of Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Saturday. Another 16 people have been injured in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital here.

It is learnt that several among the injured have sustained 80 percent burns. Following the incident, District Collector Himanshu Gupta arrived at the hospital and spoke to doctors, inquiring about adequate facilities to carry out treatment.

"There was an explosion today at one of the residences in Kirti Nagar, under Mata ka Than Police Station area. The owner of the house used to transport cylinders, and had kept several cylinders inside the residence.

Prima facie, it has come to fore that transferring of gas from one cylinder to another was being carried out. Several deaths have occurred, and a comprehensive list is being prepared for the same" Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrita Duhan said while speaking to the media.

She further appealed to the general public to not stock cylinders in residential areas, noting that police and civil administration would begin a crackdown henceforth to curb any such attempts. The total number of family members present at the residence at the time of explosion was more than 12, she also said.