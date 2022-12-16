Jalore: A 22-year-old incensed youth allegedly stabbed a 15-year-old girl to death in Rajasthan's Jalore, officials said. The incident took place in Budtara village of Ahore Police Station area on Thursday where the accused youth Hazarilal Harijan, a resident of Budtara, attacked the local minor girl with a sharp weapon, Ahore police officer Girdhar Singh said.

The girl, who received serious wounds in the attack, died on way to a hospital, Singh said. He said they have shifted the body to the Ahor mortuary for post-mortem. It is said that the youth was in one-sided love with the minor girl. A police investigation into the incident is going on.