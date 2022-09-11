Jaisalmer: In a horrific incident, a man was severely injured after setting himself on fire in Jaisalmer's Sam area on Sunday. He was subsequently brought to Jawahar district hospital in the city and has been referred to Jodhpur for further treatment.

Receiving inputs about the incident, DSP Jaisalmer Priyanka Kumawat, Chief Medical Officer Dr. BL Bunkar, and other officials reached the spot and relayed information to the victim's family. The man has been identified as 25-year-old Mayur, a resident of Gujarat, who was working in a digital marketing company in Pune.

Mayur had not spoken to his family for the last three to four days. The 25-year-old had reached Jaisalmer from Jodhpur. However, it is not clear why he took the extreme step. Police is investigating the matter.