Jaipur: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has demanded Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot rename Jaipur's famous monument, Albert Hall.

"I hope that the name of Albert Hall will be changed as soon as possible. Albert used to be Queen Victoria's husband and I think it is wrong to have a hall named after him today in 2022," said Ramesh.

He also said that he has told the Chief Minister to change the name of Albert Hall adding he was joking. "However, this is my personal view and I said it jokingly. Probably many people would not even know who Albert is, after whom Albert Hall in Jaipur is named," said Ramesh.

He also said that if Albert Hall was renamed will there will be another controversy over the new name. "Because of this, I did not suggest any other name. I told him that there is no dearth of names in the country," said Ramesh.

The Congress leader also objected to the use of the word "war" in the name of the new state Congress building, which is being called the Congress War Room. Jairam Ramesh said that Rahul Gandhi will hold a press conference at the new headquarters of the State Congress in Jaipur and then State Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi said that this is the Congress war room. So Jairam Ramesh said where did the word 'war room' come from while the purpose of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to unite. "The word war should not be used," said Ramesh.