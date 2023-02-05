Jaipur: More than 50,000 Jaipurites participated in the Jaipur Marathon that was organised by the Culture Youth Organisation on Sunday. The organisers claimed that this time over 5,000 people ran wearing turbans, which is a world record in itself. People aged over 50 years, who have undergone knee surgery, also participated in this marathon while there was a separate category of wheelchair runners.

Bollywood actors Sonu Sood and Rannvijay Singha, along with Governor Kalraj Mishra, attended the event. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kalraj Mishra said that this marathon has been organised to keep Jaipur clean and people can keep themselves fit by taking part in this marathon. Mishra said that a lot of enthusiasm was seen among the participants.

Echoing the same, film actor Sonu Sood said that the people of Jaipur have given a message on how they can keep themselves fit through the marathon. "People have to face a lot of stress in the present lifestyle, but if you keep yourself fit, stress can be controlled. Such marathons should be organised in every city so that people can keep themselves fit," said Sood. Runners from across the country took part in this marathon and people were seen running on the streets of Jaipur wearing turbans. During the inauguration of the marathon, the pre-events started with the message of Swachh Bharat and Fit India.