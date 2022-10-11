Jaipur: The elderly woman whose feet were hacked off to steal her silver anklets two days back passed away at a hospital here on Tuesday even as police have arrested the accused Prakash Prajapat who had been a tenant in the victim's house. The victim Jamuna Deva, 108, succumbed to her injuries at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur on Tuesday, police confirmed.

The incident took place in the early hours on October 9, when the victim was alone at the residence. She was dragged to the washroom and a sharp weapon was used to cut off both her feet, police said. Prajapat was tracked after police noticed his two-wheeler in the CCTV footage of the area, said Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ajaypal Lamba.

Having received inputs about the crime, police combed through CCTV footage from the area and questioned several tenants, he said. "While checking the CCTV footage, we discovered a suspicious scooty which was often seen in the area early in the morning, including on the day of the crime.

This two-wheeler was further tracked, and we came to locate Prakash Prajapat, its owner. He managed a tea stall in the locality, and lived in the same residence as the victim three to four years back on rent," Lamba said.

The ACP informed that the accused took up lodging in another house in the same area shortly after leaving the accommodation, and was on the lookout. "He is originally a resident of Todi Meena village in Jaipur rural, and was subsequently arrested," the officer added.

Lamba noted that outstanding loans owing to a reckless lifestyle led to the crime. "Primarily, it has been found that he (Prajapat) had loans, and he detected Jamuna Devi to be a vulnerable and easy target for her anklets. No previous crime records have been discovered, and the anklets have been recovered, he said.

The incident would be taken under the Case Officer scheme for a speedy trial and to ensure the strictest possible punishment to the accused, the ACP noted.