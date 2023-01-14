Jaipur: Expressing his reservation on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's criticism of the judiciary, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that his comments have sparked an unnecessary debate in the country.

The Chief Minister in a series of tweets also said that it was not appropriate to make comments in today's times adding that the judiciary and the legislature are both strong pillars of democracy.

"The remarks made by the Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankar regarding the Judiciary at the All India Presiding Officers Conference held in Jaipur have sparked an unnecessary debate in the country," tweeted Gehlot.

"It does not seem appropriate to make such comments in today's times. Judiciary and Legislature both are strong pillars of democracy and both are very important," he stated in another tweet.

The Chief Minister's comments come in the wake of the wake Vice President criticizing the judiciary over the striking down of the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act by the Supreme Court in 2015 and of the land Kesavananda Bharati verdict in 1973 claiming that it set a wrong precedent. The Vice President made the comments on Wednesday at the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference in Jaipur.

Earlier, the Vice President's comments were also criticized by senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram. "The Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is wrong when he says that Parliament is supreme. It is the Constitution that is supreme. The "basic structure" doctrine was evolved in order to prevent a majoritarian-driven assault on the foundational principles of the Constitution," tweeted Chidambaram.

"Suppose Parliament, by a majority, voted to convert the parliamentary system into a Presidential system. Or repeal the State List in Schedule VII and take away the exclusive legislative powers of the States. Would such amendments be valid?" he stated in another tweet. He further stated that the Rajya Sabha Chairman's "views should warn every Constitution-loving citizen to be alert to the dangers ahead."