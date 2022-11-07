Bikaner: The Income Tax (IT) Department has claimed to have recovered around Rs 1.5 crore cash and jewelry in a major 4-day-long raid at several locations in Rajasthan and unearthed Rs 70 crore undeclared assets, officials said. The undeclared assets are estimated to be worth Rs 100 crore, they said. The IT sleuths launched major raids at around 40 locations including Bikaner, Jodhpur, Nokha and Deshnok in which about 300 officers and employees were involved.

As per officials, over Rs 50 crore undeclared assets were uncovered during the raid at the premises of a Nokha-based businessman associated with the BJP. Besides, undisclosed income of about Rs 10-12 crores was uncovered at the premises of an automobile businessman and about Rs 10 crore has been uncovered from another businessman. The recoveries are likely to touch the three-figure mark in the coming days, an official said. Besides, about Rs 1.5 crore cash has also been seized along with jewellery.