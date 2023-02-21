Jaipur: The Income Tax Department on Tuesday carried out raids on the premises associated with Mirage Group in Rajasthan in alleged money laundering case, sources said. A team of Mumbai Income Tax Department raided the house and office premises of Miraj Group owner Madanlal Paliwal. Raids were also carried out on the premises of businessman Gyanchand Agarwal. The raids are being conducted in several cities, including Jaipur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Nathdwara and Mumbai, on the premises associated with Miraj Group. The raids are said to be part of the probe into an alleged money laundering case, according to sources.

The business group is also accused of theft of excise duty worth crores of rupees. According to sources, the Mumbai Income Tax Department has been generating consistent inputs about money laundering at the business bases of the business group for a long time. Following the inputs, special teams of the IT sleuths were formed and sent to different locations to start the raids.

According to sources, more than 200 IT sleuths were involved in the income tax raids in Rajasthan and Mumbai. It may be recalled that last Thursday, raids were carried out on the premises of Gitanjali Group and Gyanchand Agarwal in connection with money laundering. The IT officials claimed to have unearthed black money earnings worth Rs 5 crore on the basis of documents recovered during the raid on Gyanchand Agarwal's premises. Around 35 locations of Gitanjali Group and Gyanchand Agarwal were raided by the IT sleuths.