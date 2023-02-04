Jaipur: The Income Tax Department launched raids at the premises linked to a popular builder and jeweller in Jaipur in connection with money laundering and tax evasion, sources said on Saturday. According to sources, the raids were launched three days ago at the premises linked to Mangalam Builders Group and Derewala Jewellers Group.

The raids are currently underway in 30 locations of the business groups since Thursday morning. According to official, incriminating documents related to black money of more than Rs 250 crore have been recovered during the ongoing raids. The Income Tax Department team has also unearthed more than 15 bank lockers during the searches, the official added.

The action is part of massive raids by the Income Tax Department in Jaipur and Gurgaon. More than 300 employees of the Income Tax Department are part of the search teams involved in the raids. The raids were launched by the department following specific inputs about money laundering and tax evasion by major businesses.

Pertinently, police in Rajasthan's on Tuesday recovered more than Rs 3 crore from a car and arrested two people in the case. According to officials, the duo was detained with the cash at a checkpoint on the Rajasthan-Gujarat border by the Abu Road Rico police station. Later, the Income Tax Department was also informed about the case given the recovery of huge amount. The Income Tax Department later started investigating the case. The police action was initiated following orders of SP Mamta Gupta.