Jodhpur (Rajasthan): An IndiGo flight from Jeddah to Delhi made an emergency landing at the Jodhpur airport on Tuesday after the health condition of a 61-year-old female passenger deteriorated. The passenger identified as Mitra Bano, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Hazaribagh, was rushed to the Goyal Hospital and Research Centre by officials concerned at the airport. However, doctors declared her brought dead.

According to a statement by IndiGo, at around 10:45 am Jodhpur ATC received a request for an emergency landing of an Indigo flight. After this ATC informed the airport management and an ambulance was kept on standby at the parking lot. Meanwhile, a doctor onboard helped the crew provide immediate first aid to the passenger.

As soon as the flight landed, the team of doctors went to the flight and alighted, along with the patient. Immediately, she was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. The airlines also expressed condolences to the bereaved family. Bano's son, Muzaffar, was with her when the flight landed in Jodhpur at 11 am.