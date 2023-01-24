Jaisalmer: The first ever joint military exercise 'Cyclone-1' between the armies of India and Egypt was going on in the Thar desert in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, sources said. The 14-day long exercise began on January 14. In the 2nd phase of the exercise, the Heliborne operation was practised in the joint exercise on Tuesday.

The soldiers entered the enemy's imaginary bases by helicopter and destroyed them. This is the first joint exercise between the armies of the two countries. The main objective of this exercise is to promote defence cooperation between the two countries. Also, the joint army exercise between the Indian and Egyptian Armies is also expect to promote mutual coordination of special forces in the desert area and sharing of skills with each other.

Also read: India, Uzbekistan begin joint military exercise

Sources said that the joint exercises will help in understanding the culture and psyche of both the armies. Along with this, military cooperation and mutual operations can be increased. The exercise aims at sharing professional skills and inter-operability of special forces while carrying out counter-terrorism, reconnaissance, raids and other special operations due to which the diplomatic relations between India and Egypt will be further strengthened.

Anti-terrorist reconnaissance, raids and other special types of operations have been included in the joint military exercise. According to information received from military official sources, this is a special kind of joint military exercise between the armies of India and Egypt in the desert of Jaisalmer, in which special forces of both the countries are participating. Notably, President of Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fateh Al-Sisi will be the chief guest of India's Republic Day 2023 Parade.