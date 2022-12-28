"If I put my foot down even Modi can't it,": BJP leader Om Mathur

Nagaur (Rajasthan): A video of former Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Om Mathur is going viral where the veteran leader is seen challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a big gathering in Parbatsar during Jan Aakrosh Sabha, said, "No one should have any kind of misunderstanding. Now I am a member of the Central Election Committee. When people of Jaipur send any (candidate) list anywhere, I take care of each and every name. If I put my foot down, even Modi can't remove it ."

As for the BJP facing internal tussle over who will be the CM candidate, Mathur said, "I am not in the CM race and it is the Parliamentary Board which will decide on the CM face in Rajasthan." He has been a former Rajya Sabha member and is presently Chhattisgarh in-charge for the BJP.