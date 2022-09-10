Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan): Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik, known for his quirky remarks, Saturday said that he was offered Vice Presidential post, but he did not want it at the time. Malik, while speaking to ETV Bharat, described Dhankhar as the 'deserving candidate', adding, however, that he (Malik) had been provided hints about the to-be-vacant designation.

"This was a good step. He was a deserving candidate. I, too, had been provided hints about it (candidature), but I declined. I am always vocal about something if I really want it. I always speak the truth, even if I have to vacate my post for it," Malik stated.

Speaking on the Rajpath issue, on the other hand, he said the older name suited the road better. "Rajpath sounds better, Kartavya Path is heavy on the tongue. But it is okay. If they wanted to change it, there is no issue about it" the Governor said.