Jaipur: A Hyderabad-bound flight from Rajasthan's Kishangarh airport was forced to make an emergency landing at Jaipur International Airport on Wednesday after a passenger's health deteriorated following spilling hot water accidentally on himself. The SpiceJet flight SG-1007, shortly after its departure, faced an unforeseen scenario. The incident, according to sources, occurred after the passenger accidentally spilled a glass full of hot water, kept near his seat alongside refreshments.

He requested the flight attendants arrange for medical treatment after his physical condition worsened. The crew members, in turn, shared the entire incident with Air Traffic Control, who allowed the aircraft to divert and make an emergency landing at the Jaipur airport.

The ailing passenger was subsequently taken off the flight in Jaipur and admitted into a city hospital in Jaipur's Jawahar Circle. His health improved after doctors began the treatment.

