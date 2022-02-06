Jaipur (Rajasthan): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 25 crore on Hindustan Zinc Limited for violating environmental norms in Rajasthan's Bhilwara. A bench headed by Justice Adarsh ​​Kumar Goel directed Hindustan Zinc to deposit the fine amount before the District Magistrate of Bhilwara within three months.

The NGT also ordered the formation of a three-member committee to assess the damage caused to land and water in the area and plan its restoration. Apart from this, the committee will assess the damage caused to the health of the people of the area and their animals and work to improve them. This committee will include the Central Pollution Control Board, Rajasthan Pollution Control Board and District Magistrate of Bhilwara. The NGT directed the committee to file a compliance report of its order by April 30.

The order comes after a petition was filed by some villagers of Agucha, Rampura, Barantia, Kotri, Bhojras, Barla, Hurda, Bherukheda and Kothia panchayats of Tehsil Hurd in Bhilwara district. In the petition, it has been alleged that Hindustan Zinc mines spread over about 1200 hectares in the area, which violates the environmental rules. In these mines, underground blasting takes place, due to which the villagers of the area have problems of asthma and skin diseases besides pollution in drinking water.

The dust particles raised due to blasting fill the houses and fields of the villagers. Poisonous water is released by these mines. The area has become so polluted that the Central Ground Water Board has declared it a notified area. There are many underground mines in the whole area due to which a lot of potholes have been formed and are visible on the ground.

Earlier on August 18, 2020, the NGT had constituted a joint inquiry committee of the Collector of Bhilwara and the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board. Hindustan Zinc had opposed the order of this inquiry committee and filed a petition in the NGT demanding the formation of an independent inquiry committee. Following this, the NGT had formed another committee and asked to assess the damage in the area.

The inquiry committee submitted its report on September 7 2021. The NGT found in the report that the production of Urad and Moong pulses has decreased significantly in the last two years due to the toxic water and underground blasting. When the Agriculture Department examined the water quality of nearby villages between 2016 and 2019, it was found that their pH level is 7 to 8.7. While the amount of sodium ranges from 2.04 to 38.6.

READ: SC orders CBI to register case in disinvestment matter of Hindustan Zinc in 2002