Barmer (Rajasthan): The Border Security force (BSF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG), in a joint operation recovered 14 kg grams of Heroin near the Indo-Pak international border in Rajasthan's Barmer on Sunday. The value of the seized heroin is estimated to be more than Rs 35 crore in the international market.

"In a joint operation, Border Security Force, SOG & Barmer Police recovered 14 Kgs of Heroin near village Panchala in Barmer district. The approximate value of recovered heroin in the international market is Rs 35 crore," PRO of BSF Gujarat Frontier said.

A release said the operation was carried out by the Border Security Force, Special Operation Group and Barmer police near Panchla village under Gadra Road police station limits in Barmer. The BSF Gujarat Frontier secures the 826-kilometre international border along the Barmer district of Rajasthan and Gujarat. This includes 85 kilometres of the coastal area.

Earlier in January, the Border Security Force foiled a major smuggling bid from Pakistan in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector and recovered arms, ammunition and narcotics while a jawan was injured during the crossfire by the miscreants, the officials said here.

According to the BSF, around 5.15 am an alert BSF team comprising Head Constable (HC) Gyan Singh and Constable Raju Biswas of 89 Battalion observed suspicious movement of miscreants, suspected to be smugglers both across the International Border as well as inside the Indian territory between the Border Outpost No. 33/06 and 33/07 in the cover of dense fog.

