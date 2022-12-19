Jodhpur: Bhairon Singh Rathore (81), a Border Security Force veteran and hero of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, passed away at AIIMS Jodhpur on Monday. He was admitted to the hospital after battling health issues. Bhairon Singh retired from BSF in 1987. Bhairon Singh, who had shown bravery at Rajasthan’s Longewala post, was portrayed by actor Suniel Shetty in Bollywood's one of the most iconic war movies ‘Border’. "The braveheart breathed his last at AIIMS, Jodhpur. DG BSF and all ranks condoled the death of Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh, Sena Medal, the hero of the Longewala during the 1971 war. BSF salutes his intrepid bravery, courage and dedication towards his duty," BSF said in a tweet.

On December 16, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to have a conversation with him, but he could not as he was indisposed. So, Bhairon Singh's son Sawai Singh has spoken to PM Modi. The PM enquired about his father's health and also praised Bhairon Singh for the bravery shown in Longewala and said the nation was indebted to his contribution and wished for his speedy recovery.

Sawai Singh, on Saturday, told a news agency that his father was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Jodhpur on December 14, two days before the 51st anniversary of the war, after his health deteriorated and his limbs got affected in what seemed like a paralysis.

"Doctors told us that my father had possibly suffered a brain stroke. He has been in and out of ICU over the past few days," Singh said. The Singh family lived in Solankiatala village, about 120 km from Jodhpur. He also received the Sena Medal in 1972 for his gallant action. Rathore was conferred with civilian awards and military felicitations.