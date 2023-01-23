Jodhpur: A school committee and parents of students approached the High Court against the State Government's order to convert around 1000 Hindi medium schools to English Medium from 2022 onwards claiming that the abrupt change in the medium of education from class IX has hampered the student's career following which the court ordered that the related school can continue to give session through the Hindi medium.

The incident took place after the School Development Management Committee of the Harisingh Government Higher Secondary School and a section of parents moved the High Court claiming that the students who were studying in class VIII have to study directly in English medium in class IX which affected their results and those who want to study in Hindi medium will have to go to another school 8-10 kilometres away.

Recently, the state government converted 1000 Hindi medium schools to English medium from the eighth class. As the medium of education changed suddenly from class eighth, the students' performance got adversely affected. The said school committee and parents of students approached the High court after the education board denied to withdraw the order.

The committee had first requested the education department to withdraw the order pointing out the problems faced by the students who are going to join the Army after passing 10th and 12th classes.