Udaipur: A video of cricketer Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic grooving to the tunes of Bollywood songs in the city of lakes, Udaipur where they tied the knot again on Tuesday has gone viral. Pandya and Natasa are getting symbolically married a second time at Hotel Raphaels situated in the middle of Udayasagar Lake in Udaipur today.

On Tuesday night, the couple was seen dancing on songs from recent hit Pathaan and the song 'Apna Bana Le Piya'. Along with the couple, the guests who came to attend the Royal Wedding too were seen shaking a leg. The video of the couple and the guests dancing wildly on Bollywood numbers is being widely shared.

In the video, Hardik is seen wearing a black suit and Natasa wears a white bride's gown. Many celebrities, cricketers and politicians are attending the wedding ceremony today. The guests include Ishaan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Ajay Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, his wife Sakshi, VVS Laxman, Uddhav Thackeray's younger son Tejas and KGF actor Yash among others.

Ahead of the wedding, the two have posted pictures of their stay on Instagram. In an Instagram post on the occasion of Valentine's Day on Tuesday, Hardik wrote, “We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love”.

Hardik also posted pictures of him and Natasa dressed as groom and bride besides other guests. It can be recalled that Hardik and Natasa got married in 2020 in a low-key affair due to the Covid pandemic. The duo had a court marriage on May 31, 2020.