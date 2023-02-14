Udaipur: The famous Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya, and his actress-wife, Natasha Stankovic, is all set to tie the knot once again on Valentine’s Day on February 14 in Udaipur. It may be recalled that the celebrity couple was blessed with a two-year-old son named Agastya Pandya. The wedding of the celebrity couple will be performed in the city of lakes, Udaipur, and will be attended by well-known personalities, including former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Family members and Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, along with cricketer Krunal Pandya and his wife have also arrived in Udaipur for the marriage. The Mehndi ceremony took place on Monday while programmes like Haldi and Sangeet were conducted on Tuesday. Earlier, the couple got married in 2020, the wedding was a low-key affair owing to the Covid pandemic. The duo had a court marriage on May 31, 2020. According to the reports, the last function of marriage celebrations will be held on February 15.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya had raised many eyebrows when he appeared on Koffee with Karan, along with KL Rahul, and made controversial statements about women, sex and much more and that got him tags like 'misogynist' and 'sexist'. Later, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the players and even sent them back from Australia where they were playing a series against the Kangaroos.