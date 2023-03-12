Jaipur: There has been a sharp rise in the H3N2 influenza cases in Rajasthan with hospitals recording an increase in patients suffering from fever and cold. Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College has registered 54 positive cases of H3N2 influenza since February though a sampling of only 15 to 20 patients is done daily.

Doctors said every third or fourth patient visiting the OPD is either suffering from this virus or symptoms associated with it. "The virus belongs to the flu category, but patients mostly complain of nasal congestion, cold, sore throat and fever. Of this, those with H3N2 influenza complain of prolonged cough and cold, along with very high fever. Most patients suffer from mild infections. The H3N2 influenza is a seasonal virus and such infections occur during seasonal changes," Dr Puneet Saxena of SMS Medical College said.

He further said that the fever usually lasts for three to four days, but in some cases, it persists for six to seven days. Coughing starts after the virus infects a person having low immunity and it persists for many days, he said adding that sometimes pneumonia patients even suffer from severe pneumonia. Doctors said that the H3N2 virus causes upper respiratory tract infection and general weakness. The elderly and children are getting affected the most due to this virus.

To avoid getting infected with H3N2 influenza, doctors have advised people to wear masks outside their homes and avoid visiting crowded places. Other precautions include keeping hydrated, frequent hand washing, using sanitisers and keeping a safe distance from people suffering from cough and cold. Doctors have advised people suffering from comorbidities to take additional care. Instead of taking common antibiotics, the patient should visit a doctor immediately.