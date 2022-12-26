'Gulab Jamun ki Sabzi'- dessert meets dinner

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Fried brownish ball of joy dripped in sugar syrup, otherwise known as 'Gulab Jamun'--is nothing but sheer happiness. However, a recipe made with Gulab Jamun has left people baffled. It’s because the image shows the sweet not in its usual sugary form but dipped in yellow-coloured curry.

The dish is known as 'Gulab Jamun ki Sabzi' and has become the subject of a furious virtual culinary war. 'Gulab Jamun ki Sabzi' initially originated from the vibrant city of Jodhpur in Rajasthan and is commonly eaten by the locals. Prepared in 'desi ghee', the iconic 'Gulab Jamun ki sabzi' is served with tomato-based gravy. It is also one of the popular dishes at the weddings in the city. The uniqueness of the dish makes it worth a try for the tourists in the city. This dish is identified for its authenticity and rich taste.

Rajasthani food is known for its richness not only in the country, but in the entire world. Among all the gems that Rajasthani cuisine gave us, is a special recipe of 'Gulab Jamun ki sabzi'. This unique dish is prepared by boiling the Gulab Jamuns in milk to make them soft. To prepare the gravy, add salt, chili, coriander, turmeric, garam masala and one spoon of coconut powder to curd. Beat the curd well and keep it aside to rest for some time.

Heat desi ghee in a pan and add one teaspoon of cumin seeds and some cashew nuts and fry them until golden brown. Now add the curd mixture and stir constantly. Also, add half a bowl of fresh cream. Add half a teaspoon of sugar and allow the gravy to boil. Now add the boiled gulab jamun balls. Cover the pan and let it cook for ten minutes. Add cashews and coriander to the curry for garnishing and your dish is ready to serve.