Sirohi (Rajasthan): Gujarat BJP MLA Gajendra Singh Parmar from Prantij Assembly constituency and director of Sabarkantha Society Mahesh Bhai Patel along with two others were booked under various sections of the POCSO Act for allegedly molesting a minor in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan. The incident took place in the Abu Road Sadar police station area.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Abu Road Sadar Police Station Officer Praveen Acharya said that a woman lodged a complaint against the said accused for molesting her minor daughter. In the complaint, the victim's mother alleged that in August 2020, she went to Jaisalmer with her daughter, where she shared a car with the four accused. During the travel, she felt sick and went out of the car for a while. Taking advantage of the situation, the four accused allegedly molested her minor daughter inside the car.

The mother-daughter duo lodged a complaint in 2021 after the victim suffered trauma and tried to end her life. The duo further alleged that since the complaint, they have been threatened but the police have not supported them. Acharya said that MLA Gajendra did not respond when the police called him for questioning. The police have launched a probe into the matter and will conclude the investigation soon, said Acharya.

Also read: Minor booked under POSCO for posting objectionable comment with her classmate's photo on Instagram

In a separate incident in Aurangabad, a case was registered against Assistant Commissioner of Police of Aurangabad Vishal Dhume on the night of January 14 after he was accused of molesting a woman, the wife of his acquaintance when he was travelling in a car with them. The incident occurred after Dhume met the duo in a hotel where he had gone to drink and subsequently took a ride in their car while on his way back home.