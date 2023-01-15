Jaisalmer: A farmer here received a notice from the GST Department after transactions of more than Rs 90 crore have been recorded through his PAN card. The youth is identified as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Jaisalmer's Sam village, who is currently making rounds of the court. After receiving the notice from the GST Department, the victim found that forgery has been done and on further searching, his PAN number was found to be linked with a firm in Delhi and more than Rs 90 crore transactions have been done. The GST Department has sent a notice seeking details of the transactions.

Ashok in a conversation with ETV Bharat said that he is scared after he received a notice claiming that he has been not paying taxes. "I received the notice on January 5. When I enquired, I found out that a firm in Delhi had been using my PAN card to show transactions. I have complained and also sent all the details of my personal account to the GST department. I do not even know how many zeroes are there in Rs 90 crore," Ashok added. The GST department had summed up a pending tax of Rs 13,979,407 in the notice. Meanwhile, the notice sent by Delhi North Commissionerate stated that strict action will be taken if the tax is not paid as soon as possible.