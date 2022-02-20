Kota (Rajasthan): In a tragic accident, a groom was reportedly among nine people dead due to drowning after the car part of the wedding procession they were on board skidded off the road and fell into the Chambal river in Kota city of Rajasthan on Sunday, officials said.

According to officials, the mishap took place this morning on a culvert along the Chambal banks. While nobody is said to have witnessed the accident in real time, passersby saw the travellers drowning and subsequently called the local police. Soon, a joint team of police and local municipality launched a rescue operation, but could only fish out the bodies of the nine people, who have been shifted to the mortuary of nearby MBS Hospital.

While police is yet to issue a statement over the identity and the cause of the accident, municipal corporation diver Vishnu Shringi and driver Suresh Mandawat said that the deceased, including the groom, were part of a wedding procession and were on way from Chauth ka Barwada to Ujjain. They had last spoke to their families at 5 am while having tea at a hotel before the mishap, Shringi and Suresh said.

“They had entered Kota city from Bundi road via Keshorai Patan and princely carpets of Chambal and while passing through the small culvert, the car fell into the water after the driver lost control over the steering,” they added.

Shringi and Suresh identified the groom as Avinash Balmiki. A contact with the relatives of the deceased is being established by the police while further details are awaited.





