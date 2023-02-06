Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a 13-year-old minor girl from Jharkhand lodged a complaint at the Manak Chowk Police Station at Jaipur in Rajasthan alleging that her grandmother sold her for Rs 55,000. In a horrifying statement to the police, the girl alleged that she was raped multiple times before she could manage to flee and come to the police state.

In a written complaint to the police, the teen alleged that few days back, her grandmother met a woman vegetable seller who promised to get the minor married. " I overheard their conversation and came to know that the vegetable seller promised to pay Rs 55000 to my grandmother. Few days later my grandmother and the vegetable seller woman took me to Jaipur by train and got me introduced to a 'third woman' who paid my grandmother the money," the girl in her complaint wrote.

"Both the woman - my grandmother and the vegetable seller woman then left for Jharkhand leaving me at the mercy of this 'third woman' and her son," the girl confessed to the police. According to the police, the girl in her complaint also alleged that this minor was raped multiple times by her son and she protested, she was locked up inside the house.

"I was not allowed to speak to anyone nor I was allowed to go out of the house. Whenever, I said anything they said that they have purchased me. It was a pathetic situation for me," the girl in her complaint wrote.

"It was after some time the girl could manage to sneak out of house and reach the police station. When she narrated the whole story, police decided to keep her in the custody so long she was not sent back home. We are making arrangements to send her home," a senior police officer said adding that a case has been registered against the man who raped her and the woman who purchased her. "We are also looking for the women who initiated the deal. We hope to arrest them soon," the officer added.

Jaipur-Manak Chowk police station officer Ran Singh said that the girl lived with her parents, grandmother and her handicapped sister.