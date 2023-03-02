Ajmer: A 55-year-old clerk, who has been working with the government school, sustained burn injuries when he immolated himself here in Rajasthan's Bassi district. The clerk reportedly expressed his displeasure over his transfer to another school in the Pilwa district. The clerk reportedly had heated arguments with the school administration, but after it denied to entertain his demand, the clerk was in depression for the past few weeks.

The locals alleged that the clerk also torched a few documents in the school. On receiving the information, the Pilwa police rushed to the spot and identified the clerk as Ramswaroop and immediately rushed the injured clerk to JLN Hospital in Ajmer, said police officer Surajmal Chaudhary. The doctors at the hospital said that he sustained 80 per cent burn injuries and was undergoing treatment. Subsequently, the police said that they will investigate the issue and questioned sarpanch Jagdish Meghwal, along with others in the village, in connection with the case.

Earlier in Rajasthan's Kota district, a man attempted to self-immolate during the Bharat Jodo Yatra as the march led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi entered its fifth day in Rajasthan in December last year. The incident happened in Kota wherein Gandhi was scheduled to garland the Rajiv Gandhi statue. Before he could reach the stage, the man tried to self-immolate causing a stir in the yatra.

Meanwhile, the police authorities deployed at the site extinguished the fire and immediately rushed him to a private hospital for treatment. The man identified as Kuldeep Sharma (30) claimed to be a BJP supporter and to have committed the act out of offence over Rahul Gandhi's objectionable remarks on Veer Savarkar. Sharma originally hails from Nainwa in Bundi district, but resides in the Pratap Nagar area in Kota, and works as a medical representative.