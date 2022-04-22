Jaipur: 791 grams worth of gold was recovered from a smuggler at the Jaipur International Airport on Friday by Customs officials. The current market value of the smuggled gold is said to be Rs 42,79,310. The smuggler, as per information, arrived in Jaipur from Sharjah via an Air Arabia flight. The hidden gold was concealed in the form of paste in three capsules, covered in polythene.

The passenger, upon arriving at the Jaipur airport at 5:15 am, was stopped by Customs officials, and could not provide any satisfactory answers when asked about the halt. Subsequently, he was thoroughly searched, revealing a paste of granules packed in capsules inside the rectum. It was seized by the Customs Department under Customs Act, 1962. The accused is currently facing interrogation, with officials trying to identify those behind the operation and where the gold was to be transported.