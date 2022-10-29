Bhilwara (Rajasthan): After the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) served a notice to the Rajasthan government over reports of enslaving the girls and auctioning them on stamp papers to repay the debt, The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken action to look into this matter.

Reacting to the appalling incident that took place in Bhilwara, Rehana Riyaz, Chairperson of, the Rajasthan State Commission for Women said, "I have come to know about auctioning of girls on stamp papers of Rs 500 through media reports. it is a serious crime and we will ensure speedy action in this matter and deliver justice to the girls. The criminals will not be spared."

Girls auctioned to settle loans, opposition says this incident is a stigma on Congress government

Sangeeta Beniwal, State Commission for Protection of Child Right Chairperson has condemned the incident and said, "the commission has taken cognizance of the crime which is very traumatizing. The commission has sent a notice to the state DGP and Bhilwara collector to submit a factual report within three days."

Responding to the NHRC's notice, Gehlot government's minister, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, "NHRC should have spoken to the Rajasthan Police first before issuing notice to the DGP. This is not a political issue. We can not know the truth until a probe is done."

Meanwhile, Rajendra Rathod, Deputy Leader of Opposition Bhartiya Janata party has attacked the ruling Congress alleging that "what can be more shameful than selling daughters to repay loans for Rajasthan government. The incidents of sexual slavery from barbaric times are being repeated in Rajasthan under Congress now." He also claimed that he would take this matter to the assembly.

