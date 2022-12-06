Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy Sachin Pilot and the Congress' state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara congratulated Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on his appointment as the party's in-charge for Rajasthan. The All India Congress Committee on Monday appointed the former Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa to replace Ajay Maken in Rajasthan ahead of next year's Assembly elections in the state.

Gehlot said under Randhawa's guidance, the Congress would unite and become stronger. "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on being appointed as state in-charge of Rajasthan Congress by the All India Congress Committee," Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi.

He said he had full faith that under Randhawa's guidance, the Congress would unite and become stronger and ensure its victory in the upcoming Assembly elections. Dotasara said in a tweet, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawaji on being appointed as Rajasthan Congress in-charge by the All India Congress Committee." Pilot said the Congress' Rajasthan unit would strengthen under his guidance as he extended his wishes to the veteran leader. (PTI)