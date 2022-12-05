Sikar (Rajasthan): Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal and his supporters called off the dharna demanding security to the family members of slain gangster Raju Theth and witnesses of the shootout after the government agreed to their demands.

The government also agreed to arrest all accused in the case, constitute a Special Investigation Team monitored by an inspector general- and superintendent of police-rank officers to probe the case, Rs 5 lakh compensation to the kin of a person named Tarachand Kadwasara who was also killed in the shootout and free MBBS education to his daughter, and Rs 50,000 to a driver who received bullet injuries in the incident.

Beniwal, a Rashtriya Loktantrik Party leader, said he was satisfied with the outcome of the meeting held late on Sunday. Theth was killed on Saturday in a hail of bullets outside his house here. Kadwasara, who had gone to meet his daughter studying in a coaching institute, was also hit by bullets and died. The assailants fired at him, snatched his car key and fled in the vehicle from the spot.

Theth, who had several criminal cases against him and was out on bail, had a rivalry with dreaded criminal Anandpal Singh, killed in a police encounter in June 2017. The police have nabbed five accused, including a minor. On Saturday, family members of Theth and Kadwasara had refused to accept the bodies and started a dharna outside the government hospital mortuary. Congress MLA Mukesh Bhakar had also sat on dharna.

On Sunday, Beniwal and Sikar MP Sumedhanand Saraswati, too, joined the dharna and raised demands. The first round of talks failed after which the agitated people marched towards the collector's residence. Beniwal, BJP leader Sumedhanand and Ladnu (Nagaur) MLA Mukesh Bhakar then held another round of talks with collector Amit Yadav, SP Kunwar Rashtradeep and other officers.

This meeting near the dharna site lasted for nearly three hours and ended on a positive note post which Beniwal shared details of the discussion. Collector Amit Yadav, too, reiterated the assurances to people present there. Some of MLA Bhakar's supporters said they wanted to hear from him as he belongs to the ruling party. To this, the MLA said Beniwal had already made things clear and he had nothing to add. Sumedhanand said the deadlock had ended and that the postmortem of the bodies will be carried out on Monday. (PTI)