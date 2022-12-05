Udaipur: The maiden 4-day G-20 Sherpa meeting began on Monday in Rajasthan's Udaipur at the Durbar Hall of the City Palace days after India assumed the G20 Presidency. As per sources, the meeting began at 8:30 am amid tight security. The participating diplomats will brainstorm on various issues confronting the G20 nations.

According to the sources, the G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant will address the inaugural session of the meeting. This will be followed by a presentation by Ajay Bhai Seth, Secretary, Economics Affairs in the Ministry of Finance. The delegates will hold important conversations on some of the most pressing issues, including technological transformation, green development and LiFE, spotlighting women-led development, accelerating the implementation of the SDGs, and facilitating inclusive and resilient growth.

The first Sherpa Meeting will set the tone and agenda for future meetings. The Sherpa meeting will give India an opportunity to outline its broad priorities and give an overview on its G20 Presidency. The Sherpa meetings will work to establish consensus on key issues, which will be discussed in the various G20 workstreams, for inclusion in the Leaders' Declaration, which will be tabled at the G20 Summit in New Delhi in 2023.

The delegates will have dinner at Jag Mandir palace where a cultural program on 'Colors of Rajasthan' will also be organized. On the 2nd day of the Sherpa meeting on Tuesday, a programme showcasing different art forms of India will be held at Manak Chowk of Udaipur City Palace. India formally assumed G20 Presidency from Indonesia on December 1.

The G20 or Group of Twenty is an intergovernmental forum of the world's 20 major developed and developing economies. The theme of India's G20 Presidency is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth One Family One Future," according to the press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. During its presidency, India will host more than 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different workstreams.

In addition, India will have the opportunity to offer G20 delegates and guests a glimpse of India's rich cultural heritage and provide them with a unique Indian experience.