Udaipur (Rajasthan): The G-20 delegates were introduced to the Mewar's age-old Jal Sanjhi art form on Sunday evening. Guests from all over the world were overwhelmed by the unique tradition. The diplomats have also praised artist Rajesh Vaishnav. Rajesh made Jal Sanjhi for the guests at Leela Palace. Jal Sanjhi is a centuries-old temple art form of Rajasthan in which water becomes the artist’s canvas for paintings to honour Lord Krishna. The guests were in awe of the art form and they captured the pictures on their mobiles.

