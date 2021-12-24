Jaipur (Rajasthan): Four more people have been detected positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Rajasthan, as per Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena.

"Out of the four patients, one has tested negative and a Kenyan woman is under-recovery in Delhi and two others in the state," he said.

Earlier in December, a total of nine cases of COVID19 Omicron variant were reported in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Samples of 34 people (of the family that came from South Africa and the people they came in contact with) were sent for genome sequencing and nine were found to be positive for Omicron, said the health department.

