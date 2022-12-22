Masuda (Rajasthan): Four people died in a between a car and a trailer truck in Rajasthan's Masuda on Thursday, police said. The accident occurred on National Highway 48 near Bandanwara. Three people died on the spot while another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The four deceased have been identified as Hawa Singh, Sandeep Singh, Sher Singh and Satveer, residents of Shahpura, police said. According to sources, the car was heading towards Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh when the car collided with a trailer truck leaving four people dead. On receiving information, Bhinay police station officer Mahavir Prasad Meena reached the spot, along with the police force.

The bodies have been sent to the Bandanwada Hospital. Currently, the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the Bandanwada Government Hospital. The relatives of the deceased have been informed about the incident, police said.