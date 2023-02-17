Ajmer (Rajasthan): At least four people were killed and several others were injured after an LPG-laden truck rammed into another truck carrying marble on Thursday late in the night here in Rajasthan's Ajmer district. The two drivers were charred to death on the spot while two others in their house near the accident site were killed. The accident occurred on the national highway-8 near Rani Bagh resort leading to a massive traffic jam, they said. The fire engulfed neighbouring shops and residences causing damage to property. "Four persons were burnt alive and another was injured in the accident. Neighbouring shops and residences also caught fire," Ajmer Superintendent of Police Chunaram Jat said.

Beawar Sadar police station in-charge Chenaram Beda said that according to the locals, the fire spread for around 500 metres and also informed about the damage to property and vehicles and said that the shops and houses nearby, along with the fodder kept at the houses, caught fire and the locals had to evacuate around 10 houses. He said the fire was doused late last night and traffic has now been restored on the highway. Police teams are assessing the loss and identifying the bodies, he added.

Subsequently, CM Ashok Gehlot expressed grief and tweeted that the victims will be helped under Chiranjeevi Accidental Insurance Scheme. "The information about the death and injuries to people in the accident on NH-8 in Beawar (Ajmer) is sad. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, may God give them the strength to bear this loss and may the departed souls rest in peace. Assistance will be provided to the family members of the deceased under the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Accidental Insurance Scheme. I wish the speedy recovery of the injured," read the tweet.

An eyewitness Azad Kathatv said that he noticed an explosive sound and when he went out, he saw a trail of fire surrounding his house and the gates and two vehicles of the house caught fire. His family shifted to a room but due to suffocation, they had to make their way out of the sheets of fire. Whereas another elderly eyewitness, Shankar said that his 45-year-old wife Ajina has suffered severe burns as they were sleeping when the fire surrounded their house. They had to jump across a 15 feet tall wall but Shankar sustained injuries while his wife, Ajina is critical. More than 15 fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire by the morning when the official of GAIL India also reached the spot.