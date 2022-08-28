Ajmer: A tragic case of multiple deaths, and injuries, occurred in Lavera village in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Sunday after seven persons got down into a pit, and fell unconscious due to suspected poisonous gas exposure. The incident occurred after Surendra Gurjar, a resident of the village, went down a pit to collect drinking water from a neighboring house.

Upon the latter not returning, Sautan Gurjar, cousin of the victim, went down the pit to check the situation, said village resident and Surendra's uncle Mahendra Gurjar. After a prolonged disappearance of the rescuer, however, five more people identified as family members Devkaran, Shivraj, Sheru, Dhanraj, and Ratan Gurjar, entered the pit to search for the missing duo but fainted after entering the pit, he added.

"I yelled out, calling people working in nearby fields. With the help of villagers, they were pulled out and sent to hospital, where the doctors announced that four of them have been brought dead," Mahendra noted. The bodies have been sent by the police to Nasirabad hospital for post-mortem. Surendra, Ratan, and Sheru were subsequently referred to Ajmer for further treatment, he also said.

He also informed that he suspected the mishap took place due to poisonous gas having formed inside the pit, leading to Surendra Gurjar, and subsequently other persons, fainting while they entered the structure. Further investigation is on.