Jaisalmer: Former Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar's son Arjun Kochhar's lavish wedding has been cancelled due to the arrest of Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar over a loan provided to the Videocon Group. Their arrest has adversely impacted the marriage of their son.

According to sources, the wedding of Arjun Kochhar was planned between January 15 and 18 in the two most expensive hotels, now stands cancelled. The wedding was planned as a destination wedding in Rajasthan. A total of 150 luxury cars were booked for the wedding. All the bookings have been cancelled by the event management company of Mumbai, which was hired for the wedding.

The Kochhar couple has two children, Arjun and Arti. Arti got married in 2014. The 26-year-old Arjun has studied at Yale University in the USA. He has also worked in the famous consultancy firm McKinsey. It may be recalled that the CBI arrested Chanda and Deepak Kochhar and Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot on Friday in connection with a loan fraud case.