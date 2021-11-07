Jaipur (Rajasthan): Former Rajasthan BJP MLA Amrita Meghwal sustained injuries on Sunday after some unknown miscreants attacked her car with stones in Jaipur.

The incident took place after the former MLA from Jalore Meghwal was returning from Nahargarh Biological Park. The miscreants pelted stones at her car near the Transport Nagar flyover. Due to which the windows of her car were broken and Meghwal was hit by the stones.

The miscreants fled from the spot after the incident.

"Meghwal said some miscreants chased her car from Biological Park where she has gone with her family members and pelted stones at the running car," SHO of Transport Nagar Police Station, Gayasuddin Khan, said.

He said a window of the car got smashed as the stone hit Meghwal's ear.

The SHO said Meghwal had a verbal spat with the accused in the park over some issue and from there, they chased the vehicle on motorcycles and one of them hurled a stone.

Meanwhile, Meghwal has also provided photos of four suspicious youths to the Transport Nagar police station and work is being done to identify the miscreants on the basis of the same photo. Efforts are also on to identify the miscreants through CCTV footage.

No arrest has been made yet.