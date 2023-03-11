Bikaner: Former Rajmata of the Bikaner royal family Sushila Kumari passed away on Saturday at the age of 95. Her health condition had deteriorated and she was not keeping well for many days. The former Rajmata was the wife of former Bikaner Maharaja Karni Singh, an international shooter and MP for 25 years.

She was the princess of the princely state of Dungarpur and former BCCI chairman Rajsingh Dungarpur's sister. Her last rites will be conducted on Sunday and the body would be kept in Junagadh for people to pay their last respects. The entire Bikaner royal family mourned her death while people from different parts of the state expressed their condolences. She was considered to be a pious lady and was known for her active participation in religious programmes and events. Apart, she was also involved in several charitable works.

Also Read: Udaipur royal enters Guinness Records for 7th time; leads plantation of 21k saplings

The former Rajmata was the grandmother of Siddhi Kumari, the BJP MLA from Bikaner East. Siddhi Kumari used to stay with her grandmother and took care of her health. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje during her trip to Bikaner paid a courtesy visit to the former Rajmata and enquired about her health. MP Dushyant Singh accompanied her at that time.

Several politicians, including Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister for Education BD Kalla, Minister of State for Energy Bhanwar Singh Bhati and others mourned her death. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed his grief. "Expressing condolence on the death of Sushila Kumari ji, former Rajmata of Bikaner," Birla tweeted.