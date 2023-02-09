Rajsamand (Rajasthan): Five people were killed in a road accident in the Bhim police station area on Thursday. According to the primary investigation, the five persons were riding a bike when an unknown vehicle dashed against their two-wheeler from behind and sped away. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital where the hospital staff declared them brought dead.

Subsequently, the police set up a check post to identify the unknown vehicle. The police identified the deceased as Bhanwar Singh (35), Ajay Singh (14), Leela (17), Shaitan Singh (14) and Usha (16) and all of them are said to be relatives. A police officer said that the speeding unknown vehicle hit the bike with a force that the bike flung in the air and fell on the ground.

All the bodies were taken to the mortuary of the local hospital and the kin of the deceased have been informed. The police officer further said that the incident took place in the Kukar Kheda area located on the NH8 of the Bhim police station area and the vehicles on the highway have been stranded in traffic because of the accident.

In a separate incident in Chhattisgarh's Kanker seven schoolchildren died and four others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident on Thursday after a truck hit the auto in which they were travelling in, noted the police. The incident took place in the city's Korer locality when the children were returning home from school, they added.

The truck hit the auto near an AYUSH centre in the area, with the impact leading to substantial damage, causing the latter vehicle to stop some distance away. Two children died on the spot, while the others and the auto driver were referred to the district hospital for treatment. Subsequently, five more children died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"The children were returning from school when the truck, which approached the spot from Bhanupratappur, hit their auto. Seven children died in the accident, while one more child is critical and has been shifted to Raipur for further treatment. The driver is absconding and we have formed a team to nab him," Additional SP Avinash Thakur said.