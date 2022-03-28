Alwar (Rajasthan): A massive fire broke out in the forest area adjoining the Sariska Tiger Reserve in the Baleta village in Rajasthan's Alwar on Sunday. The forest officials, Reserve and district administration, and the locals put off the fire after 12 hours. A large area of ​​forest was burnt to ashes.

The fire broke out in the Sariska forest on Sunday evening. Seeing the flames, the villagers informed the Sariska administration. By the time the forest department officials reached the spot, the blaze had spread rapidly given the dry leaves accumulated in the forest. After this, fire fighting vehicles were called from Alwar who took the entire night to douse the blaze.

Sudarshan Sharma, DFO of Sariska, RN Meena, CCF of Alwar, Ranger of Forest Department, and other officials also reached the spot. Forest department officials said that the fire was so severe that about 500 hectares of forest area were burnt to ashes. Notably, there is a movement of two tigers in the area where the fire broke out. Apart from this, the area is a habitat for a large number of panthers and other wild animals. Forest department officials said that further investigation in this matter is underway.

