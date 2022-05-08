Jaipur: A rape case has been filed against Rohit Joshi, son of Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Dr. Mahesh Joshi, after a woman filed a complaint in Sadar Bazar Police Station in South Delhi on Sunday, accusing the former of rape and blackmail. The police subsequently lodged an FIR in the case. Notably, despite the victim having detailed the place of crime as Rajsthan's Sawai Madhopur, the police have registered a zero FIR, which eliminates any issue of jurisdiction.

The victim has requested security from Delhi Police citing threat to the lives of herself and her family members. Delhi Police have registered the case under sections 376, 328, 312, 366, 377, 506 and 509 of IPC. The case was further transferred to women's police station in Sawai Madhopur for investigation.

The victim said in her complaint that she came in contact with Joshi via Facebook. On January 8, 2021, she was taken to Sawai Madhopur by Joshi and his friends, following which she was raped under the influence of alcohol. The complaint further alleges that the accused, at this time, took questionable videos and photos of her. It further states that when she protested the same, Joshi threatened to make the photos and videos viral on social media.

The victim told in the complaint that Rohit Joshi kept exploiting her from January 2021 to April 2022 on the pretext of marriage. The report also accused Joshi of violating her in various places such as Sawai Madhopur, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Jaipur.