Ajmer: A female student studying at the Central University of Rajasthan died by suicide late on Friday night, police said. Police launched a probe into the incident. According to Bandarsindri police station in-charge Virendra Singh Rathore, they received a distress call on Friday night that a female student died by suicide at the Central University of Rajasthan. Soon after receiving the information, a team of police personnel from the Bandarsindri police station rushed to the spot. The visiting police team on reaching the campus found the body of the student inside the hostel room. She was studying MSc (Microbiology) at the Central University of Rajasthan.

Also read: 18-year-old man dies by suicide 20 days after love marriage in Gujarat's Surat

She was currently staying at the hostel. The team of police from Bandarsindri police station shifted the body to the mortuary of the Government District Yagyanarayan Hospital. It will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem on Saturday. A police officer said that they are investigating the case. He said that fellow students of the deceased are being questioned to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide.

As soon as the incident came to light, a large number of students, including deceased classmates, thronged the hostel at Rajasthan Central University. The incident caused grief and shock among the students and the family of the deceased. Bandarsindri police station in-charge Virendra Singh Rathore said that right now the reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained and they are probing the incident.