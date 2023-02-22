Jaipur: A female Auxiliary Nurse and Midwife (ANM) on Wednesday staged a naked protest in Rajasthan capital Jaipur against the “inordinate delay” in her reinstatement, officials said. The ANM who is said to be a resident of Ajmer appeared on the busy JLN road in front of SMS Medical College in capital Jaipur.

According to SMS Hospital Station Officer Navratna Dholiya, the female ANM was protesting naked in the middle of the road on Wednesday morning at around 10:00 am on JLN Road. The passers-by were shocked to see the woman naked in the middle of the road and informed the police about it. Soon, a team of woman cops rushed to the spot.

Also read: NSUI stage half-naked protest in Hyderabad against govt's 'misuse of police'

As they asked the woman to call off the protest and wear clothes which the woman refused to. The cops swung into action and wrapped the woman in a blanket and brought her to the SMS Hospital police station. During subsequent questioning at the police station, the woman said that she was forced to stage the naked protest against the inordinate delay in her reinstatement after she was suspended to APO post in 2020.

The woman told the police that she was working as ANM in a hospital in Beawar. In 2020, she was posted as APO on a complaint of a doctor. The woman said she has not yet been reinstated despite repeated pleas to the health department. The woman ANM said she appealed several times to the higher ups in the department, but to no avail.