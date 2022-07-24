Bikaner (Rajasthan): The Bikaner police busted the fake currency racket. However, it was kept confidential by the police. While different teams of police conducted raids, till now the police have arrested three people in Bikaner and three from Nokha. Raids were also conducted in one area of Lunkaransar while the raids were carried out till late in the night.

According to the information, the police have so far recovered fake notes worth Rs 2.5 to Rs 3 crore. IG Om Prakash and Bikaner District Superintendent of Police Yogesh Yadav are on the spot and monitored the raids. In the Jainarayan Vyas Colony Police Station area of ​​Bikaner, the police raided a house and recovered note making machine, paper cutting machine and other items that are being used in making fake notes. Notably, the police kept the raids confidential only teams of different police stations were informed.