Udaipur (Rajasthan): An explosion that took place on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad rail route is suspected to be a terror act. Unidentified persons tried to blow up a section causing cracks over the Odha bridge on Saturday night. Gunpowder has also been found on the spot. The newly inaugurated Udaipur-Asarwa intercity passed by this track just a couple of hours before the explosion.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Captain Shashikiran, said, "The track was declared fit at 11:30 pm after the track was investigated by the ATS. Trials were also conducted to check whether the track is fit for passenger trains or not. Asarwa-Udaipur passenger train will arrive at 12 pm on Monday through this route." "About two feet of track was damaged by the blast, which has been replaced", he added.

Official sources said the National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), has been called to probe the explosion. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the accused will be severely punished.

On the other hand, G-20 Sherpa meet is going to be held in lake city in which representatives of developed and developing countries will participate. This explosion has raised many questions about the security of this event. Officials said "Three NSG officers from Delhi reached the spot of the explosion for investigation. Samples are being taken by the NSG team."